Afghan Failed Asylum Seeker on Trial for Murder of Christian Convert

The trial has begun for an Afghan failed asylum seeker accused of killing an Afghan Christian convert woman in front of her children.

The 30-year-old Afghan is said to have known the 38-year-old victim as they had lived in the same asylum home in Germany. The prosecution has alleged that the asylum seeker was upset with the woman’s conversion to Christianity and her offer to help him convert angered him so much that he stabbed her to death, Bayerische Rundfunk reports.

The killing occurred last year in April outside of a supermarket in the German municipality of Prien am Chiemsee in Bavaria. The Afghan man approached the mother of four and then used a knife to cut and stab her 16 times in front of two of her underage children.

An ambulance and police arrived on the scene a short time later but the woman succumbed to her wounds on the way to the hospital.

Since his arrest, the rejected asylum seeker admitted to the murder claiming that he had done so because he was frustrated regarding his failed asylum application.

The case is not the first time a failed asylum seeker has committed murder after becoming upset that they had not been granted asylum status.

One of the most notorious cases occurred in Sweden in which a failed asylum seeker from Eritrea entered an Ikea store, took a knife from the kitchen section, and stabbed a woman and her son to death. He claimed that he had been distraught after being told his asylum claim had been rejected and wanted revenge.

The trial of the Afghan migrant is expected to end on February 9th. Last year in May following the murder, 200 mourners came out to mourn the death of the murdered Christian convert with protestant pastor Karl-Friedrich Wackerbarth calling for Christians and Muslims to reject violence.

Violence against Christian converts by Muslims has been an issue for German authorities throughout the migrant crisis.

In 2016, reports revealed that Christians were fleeing asylum centres due to intimidation and violence and Christian charity Open Doors claimed that up to 40,000 Christians were being persecuted in Germany.