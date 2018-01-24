David Cameron at Davos: ‘Brexit Has Turned Out Less Badly Than We First Thought’

Former British prime minister and ardent anti-Brexit campaigner David Cameron was caught on camera Wednesday admitting Brexit had not lived up to his fears, as he spoke to fellow attendees of the globalist World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland.

The former Tory leader was caught speaking, apparently unaware he was being recorded by a nearby camera, to Indian steel tycoon and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal, about Brexit, reports The Telegraph.

In response to Mittal remarking “everyone is talking about Brexit”, Cameron said:

… yes well, I know. It’s frustrating. as I keep saying it’s a mistake, not a disaster. It’s turned out less badly than we first thought. It’s still going to be difficult.

Cameron and his then chancellor of the Exchequer and close political ally George Osborne were the key architects of what was known as ‘project fear’ — the drive by the British government to scare the voting public into rejecting the referendum to leave the European Union.

Using government economists and even a taxpayer-funded leaflet delivered to every British household to warn against leaving the European bloc, Cameron’s gambit failed and he was forced to depart the office of prime minister.

While the very large number of bodies and individuals who have recanted their project fear views since the vote actually took place may suggest that Cameron’s remark that “It’s turned out less badly than we first thought” may be a slight underestimation, others have been more frank.

Breitbart London reported in 2016 on the much-revised predictions of the OECD, which U-turned on their ‘project fear’ predictions on Brexit after the vote, routing the government claim before the vote that “Not a single serious economist does not think Brexit will be bad for the economy”.

The economic good news has continued to roll in for the United Kingdom since Brexit was made official government policy, with investment surging thanks to the exchange rate fall after the vote, and thriving industry.