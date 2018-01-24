Gang of ‘Asian Youths’ Attack Female Joggers in Park in Broad Daylight

A woman jogging in broad daylight in a popular Birmingham park was attacked by four “Asian youths” after she confronted them for filming her on their mobile phones.

A 33-year-old woman and her friend were attacked by the men in Cannon Hill Park at around 4pm on Saturday after one of them asked the gang to leave her alone when she realised they were filming her, the Birmingham Mail reports.

The gang surrounded the women, pushing one of them to the ground, leaving her injured and shaken. A witness said the victim’s face was bleeding “and covered in mud, like she’d been dragged through it”.

All four men ran away and have not yet been apprehended.

A police spokesman said: “It is believed a group of up to four men were involved in an altercation with the woman, who was jogging with her friend after they were challenged for recording footage of her on their phones.

“The woman was pushed over and sustained a cut to her lip.

“Enquiries remain on-going and anyone with information is asked to call police.”

Female Joggers Told, ‘Look over Your Shoulders’ After Brutal Daylight Rapehttps://t.co/q9MOCh7E2X — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 8, 2017

Whilst the police statement released to the Mail did not detail descriptions of the attackers, a message posted the “Run South Birmingham” Facebook group page described the attackers as four “youths” of south-east Asian heritage:

“Just a warning to anyone who runs in Cannon Hill Park, saw a lone female runner being accosted and then assaulted by a group of 4 Asian youths at just after 4pm today. Youth[s] ran off before police came so they are still at large. Take care and preferably don’t go down to the park alone.”

Respondents to the post remarked that they had witnessed muggings at the park on other occasions.

A member of the “Cannon Hill parkrun” Facebook page replied to the same post that they had been carjacked by “Asian youths”, but “can’t imagine it is the same 4 Asian lads. I’ve seen in here [in the Facebook group] other people mugged in the park during the day and early evening.”

Armed Police to Escort Joggers in Swedish City for Protection https://t.co/ud0zRL0YIg — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 22, 2017

High-migrant areas of Germany and Sweden are becoming notorious for attacks on female joggers, with a German public prosecutor in Leipzig telling women to “run in pairs” and be mindful of their surroundings after a woman was brutally raped by a bearded man “of southern type” – a politically correct term for a Middle Easterner or North African in Germany.

In Sweden, a police chief in the city of Oskarshamn suggested women join armed police officers on their jog because he had heard women felt “unsafe”.

In 2016, a report found that nearly half of women in Sweden felt “very unsafe” at night in cities, with another report finding a further 43 per cent felt uncomfortable in Swedish cities even in the daytime.

The lack of sense of public safety is particularly notable in the Scandinavian country’s heavily-migrant populated ‘no-go zones’ with half of the residents of such suburbs saying they are too afraid to leave the house at night.

Twitter Follow @friedmanpress Follow Victoria Friedman on