Macron at Davos: EU Must Strengthen to Compete with China

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says the European Union needs to reform itself this year to be able to compete with big powers like China and the United States.

Macron said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that “more ambitious” EU countries must be able to move toward more European integration, even if other European countries don’t want to join in.

He said: “The less ambitious should not block the more ambitious in the room.”

He added that countries sharing the euro currency must be able to agree on a “much stronger” and “much fair” system. He said EU countries need to coordinate their tax policies “because otherwise talents will disappear.”