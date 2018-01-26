Labour Suspends Feminist Campaigner for Pointing Out ‘Women Don’t Have D*cks’

The Labour Party has suspended a feminist activist who is campaigning to block ‘self-identifying’ transgender women from all-female shortlists because she tweeted that “women don’t have dicks”.

According to a tweet from Jennifer James‘s Twitter account, she has been suspended pending an investigation “due to activity on social media” which breaches party rules, writing: “I’ve been suspended from the Labour party for saying women don’t have dicks.”

Breitbart London reported last week that Ms. James and fellow feminist Labour members were branded “fascists” and “vile human beings” by trans-activists after crowdfunding a campaign to fund legal challenges against men who identify as women from being included on positive-discrimination all-women shortlists which aim to increase the number of female MPs.

In discussions with trans-activists and ‘allies’ who claim that men who have not legally changed their gender are women if they ‘self-identify’ as such, Ms. James repeatedly tweeted in response: “Women don’t have dicks.”

I've been suspended from the Labour party for saying women don't have dicks. 😳 pic.twitter.com/OU2suR4XBb — Two Flames (@msjenniferjames) January 25, 2018

She added: “Truth is hateful. Biology isn’t bigotry. Women don’t have dicks. This is a morally neutral fact. Which, deep down, you know. Don’t be afraid to speak the truth. Ever.”

However, it would appear that women are frightened to “speak the truth”, as following her suspension, Ms. James noted there were women who support her but remain “silent” in fear over losing their position in the party. She urged “those who can” to contact her to add their names to the signatories, adding: “It’s risky but it won’t kill you.”

We know why women are silent, we love you, and we all have issues on which we remain silent.

But for those who can… please reply to this tweet with your name and your clp (or dm me) and I will add you to the crowdfunder signatories. It's risky but it won't kill you. 😘 — Two Flames (@msjenniferjames) January 26, 2018

It has also been alleged by Ms. James that one of the signatories of the crowdfunding campaign has also been suspended from the party, with one other signatory tweeting to the feminist activist that “a letter clearly sent to many has been sent by two people to my CLP [Constituency Labour Party] Secretary complaining about my being a signatory”.

Another tweeted in response: “Jesus. Informants.”

Feminists who campaign for retaining female spaces, such as toilets, changing rooms, and hospital wards, for biological women only are deemed TERFs (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists) by trans-activists and have been physically attacked.

One 61-year-old grandmother attending a discussion at Speakers Corner on implications for women of proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act was punched and kicked by transgender militants, one of whom had bragged on Facebook about wanting “to f*** some terfs up”.

In fifteen years' time when your daughters miss out on their Uni places cos of men, when your mum is in a hospital ward with men, when the Olympic women's 100m gold is won by a man and when a fully grown man follows your little girl into the women's loos at Maccys… remember us. — Two Flames (@msjenniferjames) January 21, 2018

The Labour Party confirmed to LGBT activist news website Pink News on Wednesday that all-female shortlists are open to ‘self-identifying’ transgender women.

“At the NEC yesterday it was confirmed that all women shortlists are and always have been open to all women, which of course includes trans women,” a party spokesman said.

The spokesman added: “The Labour Party recognises the vital importance of self-definition for the Trans community, which is why we are calling on the Government to reform the Gender Recognition Act and the Equality Act 2010 to change the protected characteristic of ‘gender reassignment’ to ‘gender identity’ to support self-identification.

“If the Conservatives fail to do so, Labour will make it law once we’re in government.”

