SUNDAY TIMES: Researcher Says University Shut Down Study on People Who Regretted Gender Reassignment

(SUNDAY TIMES) — A researcher barred by Bath Spa University from studying people who regret having undergone gender reassignment says the university is trying to “bully” him out of taking it to court over the decision.

James Caspian, a psychologist specialising in therapy for transgender people, was told his subject was “potentially politically incorrect” and risked triggering attacks on social media.

Caspian said he tried to challenge the December 2016 decision in court, but was advised to use the university’s complaints procedure first. He said Bath Spa delayed the process so it was not yet finished when the case first came to court. As a result, his legal action was thrown out.

