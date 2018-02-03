An 18-year-old Afghan asylum seeker has been arrested in the German city of Esslingen for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl, only a month after he was released from prison following a sex offence conviction.

The Stuttgart Public Prosecutor’s Office and police in Reutlingen say that the asylum seeker committed the rape on Monday, but the 13-year-old victim did not report the incident until Wednesday after seeing the man again and being threatened by him, Süddeutsche Zeitung reports.

Investigators say that the 13-year-old victim only recently became acquainted with the asylum seeker and that she had visited him on Monday when he forced her to have sexual intercourse with him.

The incident comes after the 18-year-old was released from juvenile detention following a conviction for attempted rape, which saw him sentenced to a year in custody.

He was allegedly out on parole at the time of the rape, though it is not clear what the exact conditions involved.

Migrant Rape Attacks Up 91 Per Cent in Bavaria, Germany https://t.co/BysCJP4ecl — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 14, 2017

The rape is just the latest in an epidemic of sex crimes involving young migrant men in Germany. Statistics from multiple cities and regions have shown a disproportionate number of sex attacks are carried out by asylum seekers and young men from migrant backgrounds.

In September, Bavarian authorities released statistics showing the number of rapes involving migrant suspects had increased by 91 percent from 2016 to 2017.

During that same month, the Bavarian town of Höhenkirchen-Siegertsbrunn saw the rape of a 16-year-old girl by Afghan migrants in front of an asylum home one evening. The migrants, aged 17,18 and 27, are said to have taken turns brutally raping the underage girl.

Earlier that year Breitbart London reported that another Afghan asylum seeker had committed a series of sex assaults in the Austrian capital of Vienna. The 25-year-old admitted to having sexually molested a dozen women between the ages of 18 and 36 over a four-month period.

A group of German women launched a campaign called #120db to raise awareness of women who have been victimised as a result of mass migration on January 30th.