Hungarian Prime Minister: UN Migration Compact ‘Looks Like It Was Copied from the Soros Plan’ for Mass Migration

Hungary’s Viktor Orbán has blasted the “dangerous” new United Nations Global Compact on Migration, saying it bears the fingerprints of billionaire open borders campaigner George Soros.

“Principles are being formulated which, for example, raise the possibility of lighter penalties for illegally crossing borders, or propose that every country in the world simplifies and accelerates administrative procedures – in other words that we reduce the screening of foreigners who want to enter into our countries – or that NGOs should participate in these procedures,” the conservative heavyweight explained in an interview with Kossuth Rádió.

“Well, Hungary has had some rather bad experiences with NGOs: the bogus civil society organisations dealing with migration all eat out of George Soros’s hand,” he added.

“By the way, what we know about the text today – as it hasn’t yet been officially released – looks as if it was copied from the Soros Plan: in spirit it’s exactly the same.”

#FakeNews: Hungary hits back after MSM claims ‘Soros Plan’ for mass immigration – published in 2015 – doesn't exist. https://t.co/yx3lXSlpqO — Jack Montgomery ن (@JackBMontgomery) September 23, 2017

“A major part of cooperation activities in the field of migration is seen as being diverted to civil society organisations. God preserve Hungary from that!” he exclaimed.

While the Central European country has not yet abandoned the compact, Prime Minister Orbán was clear that the proposals would have to change dramatically to guarantee his participation.

“The global organisation [the UN] sees it as its task to organise a flow of people to and fro all around the world, instead of raising awareness of the inherent dangers in this,” he said.

“We think that this is a dangerous phenomenon: I cannot recall any account of a mass population movement in the history of mankind that did not represent a grave danger to many countries … [but] instead of issuing a warning, [the UN] is promoting the organisation, implementation and simplification of migration.

“There are countries that, like us, think that the global recognition of migration as a fundamental human right is extremely dangerous for many countries.”

New UN Secretary-General @AntonioGuterres unveils plan to promote global mass migration, claiming it “powers economic growth, reduces inequalities and connects diverse societies”, and telling governments to “recognise and reinforce the benefits”. https://t.co/1niWjtlcro — Jack Montgomery ن (@JackBMontgomery) January 12, 2018

President Donald Trump’s administration has already pulled the United States out of the UN’s migration compact, rejecting it as “simply not compatible with U.S. sovereignty” shortly after the president himself characterised it as “no borders, everyone can come in!”

Indeed, newly-appointed UN Secretary-General António Guterres — a former UN High Commissioner for Refugees and Socialist Party prime minister in his native Portugal — argued that mass migration “powers economic growth, reduces inequalities and connects diverse societies” and told national governments to “recognise and reinforce the benefits” in a column for Britain’s left-liberal Guardian newspaper.

