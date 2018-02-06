WATCH: Trudeau Insists Woman Use ‘Peoplekind’ Instead of ‘Mankind’ in Latest Town Hall Gaffe

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau interrupted a woman in the middle of a question during a townhall event to correct her, saying: “We like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind, because it’s more inclusive.”

The incident took place at a town hall event in Edmonton, Alberta, in what has been a series of town hall events over the past week.

Trudeau made the “inclusive” comment in response to a question regarding the World Mission Society Church of God, a Christian sect established in the late 20th century in South Korea, and the group’s ability to operate as a registered religious charity in Canada.



Trudeau was also confronted by Canadian Forces veteran Brock Blaszczyk who had lost one of his legs in Afghanistan to a roadside bomb.

Mr. Blaszczyk asked Trudeau why he and the Liberal government were fighting veterans’ groups in court over pensions. “I was prepared to be killed in action,” Blaszczyk said and added: “What I wasn’t prepared for, Mr. Prime Minister, is Canada turning its back on me.”

Trudeau replied: “Why are we still fighting against certain veterans’ groups in court? Because they are asking for more than we are able to give right now.”

A second town hall the following day in Nanaimo, British Columbia, saw protestors loudly heckle the Canadian leader for his support of the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, CBC reports.

Trudeau responded to them asking for them to “respect the room” and when they refused he told the police to remove them from the event.

The current Liberal government under Prime Minister Trudeau has become known worldwide for its commitment to politically correct issues that have seen Trudeau apologise for the treatment of homosexuals, change the national anthem to make it ‘gender neutral’, and pass a motion against Islamophobia.

In one case, the Liberal’s zeal for social justice issues backfired when Trudeau made a public announcement condemning an “attack” on a young girl wearing a hijab. The girl claimed she had been attacked by an East Asian man who cut her hijab with scissors.

Toronto police later issued a statement revealing that the entire story had been a total fabrication. Members of the East Asian community in Toronto later held a protest demanding an apology from Trudeau.