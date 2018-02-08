‘Hungary First’: Orbán Vows to ‘Fight Those Who Want to Change the Christian Identity of Europe’

Viktor Orbán has vowed to put “Hungary first” and fight those within the European Union who “want to change the Christian identity of Europe”.

Echoing U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s “America First” rallying cry, conservative Prime Minister Orbán has hit out at Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel who said that Central European countries would be forced to accept migrants in terms described by Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party as “extortion”.

“The presidency of Fidesz has discussed yesterday the announcement of the Belgian Prime Minister, that they will – if necessary with force – obligate Central European countries, including Hungary, to accept migrants,” the Hungarian Prime Minister said in a Facebook video on Wednesday.

“According to their plan, this will happen in June at the summit of the prime ministers in Brussels.

“Our presidency has taken a stand: we cannot give in to extortion. For us, Hungary is first.

“We will fight those who want to change the Christian identity of Hungary and Europe.”

In an interview with Belgian news site Le Soir, Prime Minister Michel spoke about sending “an ultimatum” to the Visegrád countries which “reject solidarity”.

The ultimatum would be that if a consensus is not reached at the June European Council, then planned reforms would be adopted with a qualified majority vote which would overrule dissenters (other anti-mass migration, pro-sovereignty nations).

In response to Michel’s comments, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said, “Hungary will not become an immigrant country, has never admitted, and will never admit illegal immigrants” at a press conference on Tuesday.

Szijjártó added that the Belgian Prime Minister’s comments were “shocking” and “outrageous”, because “this is the first time that people in Brussels are openly planning to push the mandatory resettlement quota through by force while totally ignoring the will of certain EU member states.”

“Hungary has never admitted and will never admit illegal immigrants, irrespective of whether there is any pressure in this direction along the borders or from Brussels,” he declared.

Pointing to the effects of mass migration from predominantly Muslim countries to Belgium, the Foreign Affairs Minister added: “Perhaps it doesn’t bother the Belgian Prime Minister that there are no-go zones in many Western European cities, or that people with immigrant backgrounds have committed 27 major terrorist attacks in Europe recently, but this bothers the V4 because they do not want to live on a continent were the threat of terrorism becomes an everyday regularity.”

Hungary, as well as other eastern nations, has been fighting the EU’s forced redistribution of asylum seekers which arrived after German Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the borders to over one million third-world migrants in 2015.

Recently, Hungary has warned that it would walk away from the UN’s Global Compact on Migration if it did not reflect Hungary’s interests, with Orbán saying it “looks as if it was copied from the Soros Plan”.

