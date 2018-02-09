Farage: Money Soros Gave to Anti-Brexit Campaign Is ‘The Tip of the Iceberg’

Brexit campaign leader Nigel Farage has welcomed mainstream exposure of the ‘Soros Web’ after a plot by the billionaire globalist to thwart Brexit was revealed by The Telegraph newspaper.

“Since those twin shocks of Brexit and Trump back in 2016, one of the main narratives from the establishment has been, ‘These things happened because of outside interference’,” he told listeners to his regular LBC show.

“Yes, we’re back to our old friends, ‘The Russians!’ We’ve had Ben Bradshaw, Labour MP, standing up in the House of Commons, and saying that Russian money was put into the Brexit campaign.

“In America, we’ve reached levels of total hysteria — so much so that, apparently, I was acting as a Russian agent,” he laughed.

“But the debate about foreign overseas influence in Western democracies is a big one. Now, I have said from the start that I believe — and please tell me [if] I’m wrong — I believe that Russian interference actually is almost negligible. It’s being dragged up as an excuse.

“But I have felt for some time — in fact, I’ve felt for the last six, seven years — that there was one major global influence… I’m talking about one massive attempt by a very rich man to change the politics across the whole of the West of the world, and I spoke about this in the European Parliament as recently as last November.”

The Brexit campaign leader had told MEPs how Soros recently transferred $18 billion to his Open Society Foundations group; how the group boasted of holding 42 meetings with the European Commission in 2016; and how it had published a document listing some 226 MEPs it considers ‘reliable allies’ — including former President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz, who is now in line to become Angela Merkel’s vice-chancellor, Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt, and a number of vice-presidents and committee heads.

“Let me tell you, when I wrote to the 226 MEPs [Soros] listed as friends, I got the odd sarcastic answer, but I didn’t get any factual evidence back” about them attending meetings with the financier or accepting donations from him, Farage told his LBC audience.

The UKIP grandee welcomed the unmasking of Soros as a major backer behind a plot by the Best for Britain group to topple the government and trigger another EU referendum, after details of a meeting he hosted between Labour’s Lord Malloch-Brown, two high-profile financiers, and six Tory donors were revealed.

“There’s a man called George Soros out there, whose organisation, Open Society, doesn’t have millions, or tens of millions, or hundreds of millions, but billions — over 20 billion so far — that it is using, spending, campaigning for organisations like the European Union; campaign for mass migration,” he summarised.

“I’m arguing we need to have a proper debate about the role of George Soros, not just in this country, or America, but right across the Europea Union and the Western world.”

Farage described how he was subjected to a wave of anti-Semitism accusations when he first broached the topic of Soros’s political influence — a slur he had not previously experienced in 20 years’ of slurs for his long campaign to leave the European Union.

“I think the reason some on the Remain side and the left are throwing this tag of anti-Semitism is they’re scared of what’s going to be uncovered over the next two weeks,” he predicted.

“I’ll make you one promise: this £400,000 that’s been given to Gina Miller’s campaign to keep us in the European Union, you will know in a few days, is literally the tip of the iceberg.

“Many other organisations will appear in the next few days; you’ll even find out about former prime ministers who have very close relationships with a man whose organisation boasts 42 meetings with the European Commission [in 2016],” he predicted.

Accusations of anti-Semitism have previously been used to try and shut down critics of Soros’s advocacy of open borders in the Hungarian government — prompting the Israeli government to step in.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said accusations of anti-Semitism should not be used “to delegitimise criticism of George Soros, who continuously undermines Israel’s democratically elected governments by funding organisations that defame the Jewish state and seek to deny it the right to defend itself”.

The financier has in the past made clear he is not religiously Jewish, having told 60 Minutes he believes man created God and not the other way around in a 1998 televised interview.

