Left-Wingers OUTRAGED Britain Won’t Imperialistically Impose Gay Marriage Laws on Bermuda

Britain’s Labour Party is demanding the UK government impose an imperialistic diktat upon the predominantly black citizens of Bermuda for refusing to adhere to the liberal-left’s same-sex marriage demands.

Helen Goodman — Labour’s shadow Foreign Office minister — said the devolved, democratic decision taken by Bermuda to repeal gay marriage laws — “turns same-sex couples into second class citizens”, implying force should be used to impose gay marriage laws.

“For that to happen anyone in the world would be shameful. For it to happen in a British territory, for the legislation signed by a British governor and permitted by a British foreign secretary makes us complicit in something which this House has repeatedly voted against,” she argued.

Apparently imperialism is fine, but only in the pursuit of leftist goals like those of the LGBTQII++ lobby, in a mostly Christian nation.

The British government called Bermuda’s decision “disappointing” but resisted getting involved despite the island’s status as a British Overseas Territory. It’s almost as if the Brits retain some knowledge about holding together an empire. If Bermuda were in the European Union, there’d have probably been some kind of sanctions, or perhaps a gay-migrant quota by now.

Renowned mastermind (click it) David Lammy MP somehow managed to invoke slavery into his pro-imperialist arguments:

“The first slaves we brought to Bermuda in 1620, oppressed, segregated, discriminated against… And that is why leaders like Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu and Barack Obama have not just fought for race rights, but they have fought for rights of lesbian, gay and bisexual people.

“This country has been one of the world leaders on this subject – so if this is not the issue on which to refuse assent I don’t know which is.”

The Green Party’s Caroline Lucas called it an “absolute scandal” that Britain was not willing to enforce LGBT ideals on another nation.

The rights of gay couples remain the same as those of straight married couples in Bermuda, but only the verbiage applied to each type of partnership is different.

In 2016, over 60 per cent of Bermudans rejected both same sex marriages and same sex civil unions in a plebiscite held on the same day as Britain’s Brexit referendum. The votes were not binding as they did not pass the 50 per cent turnout threshold. Nevertheless the government sought to compromise on the matter, protecting LGBT rights and attempting to respect the will of the people vis a vis marriage as an institution.

The new rules — to add further irony — were drafted and passed by the Progressive Labour Party government in Bermuda, a nation of just over 60,000 people.

Walton Brown, Bermuda’s Minister of Home Affairs, said this week he was pleased with the decision as Governor John Rankin signed it into law.

Here’s the icing on the forcibly-baked-by-threat-of-imprisonment-same-sex marriage cake: Rankin is a 30+ year career diplomat from the British government, propelled into high office by Prime Minister Tony Blair’s government in 2003 when he became Britain’s Consul-General in Boston. He has since served in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Nepal, and now in Bermuda.

Raheem Kassam is the editor in chief of Breitbart London