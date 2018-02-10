A Somali national has been jailed after he held a sharp piece of wood to a teenage girl’s throat as he raped her.

Ahmed Abdoule said the girl could not be a virgin “because she was white”, and told her “my country would love you” following the attack, was given an 11-year sentence at Hull Crown Court the Hull Daily Mail reports.

Reports have not indicated how long Abdoule will actually spend in prison and the court has not responded to a request for information, but if the sentence follows the standard formula he will likely be released after roughly five years.

Despite his racial contempt for the victim, the Abdoule’s crime does not appear to have been treated as racially aggravated, which could have meant a tougher sentence.

It is also not clear whether the Government will seek to deport him. It has previously proved impossible to deport criminal migrants with large families due to judges’ interpretation of the European “right to respect for private and family life.”

The jury heard that the 33-year-old was known to the victim, and that after taking her to his home he “locked the door” as the girl “cried and pleaded” with him to let her go — but, despite her pleas, Abdoule “jabbed a sharp piece of wood into her stomach” and forced her upstairs, where he held the weapon against her throat and raped her.

Judge Mark Bury told the defendant: “She told you she was a virgin to try and get you to stop.

“You said to her, ‘You cannot be, you are white’.

“You told her not to look at you, and pulled her top over her face, telling her you did not want to see her while you were raping her.”

After the attack, Abdoule told the teen he had “liked” raping her, and that she was “not the only girl who was going to get punished.”

When he dropped the teenager off a distance away from his home, Abdoule gave her a new top to wear, and told her “to cherish it.”

He also told her he would kill her if she told anyone what had happened.

In a victim impact statement, the teenager revealed that even in her home she still did not feel safe.

She said: “I don’t seem able to talk to boys or men anymore, as I feel uneasy doing so.

“Mum lets me go a bit further from the house than last summer, but I always let her know where I am.

“I used to go missing and stay out late, and mum used to nag me, telling me stuff could happen to me.

“I never listened. She was right.”

The victim’s mother said she felt she had “failed her as a mum,” disclosing in a statement: “Even when she goes to the shops now I do not like it.”