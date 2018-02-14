UK Court Hears of Plot To Rape, Dissolve in Acid Children For Pleasure of Unnamed ‘Top Politicians’

Gihan Muthukumarana told undercover police they could make £10 million raping children on video for “top political people”, a court has heard.

The 28-year-old, who appeared in court this week accused of plotting to kidnap, rape, and beat young girls, allegedly claimed that footage of the abuse could be sold for “ridiculously big” sums of money if they “got rid” of the victims by dissolving their bodies in a vat of acid afterwards, Court News UK reports.

Southwark Crown Court heard that police were tipped off after it emerged the 28-year-old had divulged his plans to an escort who he regularly met for sex, at meetings in Hounslow, west London.

During the course of these meetings, which took place between April and November 2015, Muthukumarana had made remarks that “began to cause increasing concern”, the court heard.

Prosecutor Catherine Farrelly said: “One was he had previously slept with a twelve-year-old, which he said had happened outside the UK.

“In September 2015 he told her that he had a business proposition that he wanted to discuss at the end of their session.”

According to the prosecution, Muthukumarana tried to persuade the escort to take part in child abuse on camera, claiming that he had “contacts in arranging for these things to happen”.

“Whilst intercourse was taking place the defendant made comments encouraging her to think about “f**king young girls,” added Ms. Farrelly.

The court heard that the escort stopped answering the defendant’s calls and reported him to Crimestoppers at the end of November 2015, after which undercover police got involved.

Then, during meetings which took place between 28 January 2016 and 4 February 2016, Muthukumarana allegedly proceeded to make the same “business proposition” to an undercover police officer using the name ‘Donna’.

“He told her he would make her millions of pounds, he also told her that she would be protected because those buying the film were top political people,” Ms. Farrelly told the court.

“Young teenage girls would be filmed by a woman called Angelie in a secure room and filming them ‘being f***ed up’ and these would be watched by others.”

Muthukumarana, who the court heard handed ‘Donna’ the details of a leisure centre in St. Albans where the child abuse could take place during the night, is also accused of urging the undercover officer take drugs or alcohol before carrying out an attack because “it makes you extra heartless”.

In a recording of a phone call that was played to the court, the accused said: “The people paying us to do what we’re doing are very high up political people. We will be masked up and it will be on webcam.”

The Hounslow resident, who at the time of his arrest earlier this month claimed to be a writer by profession, denies facilitating sexual activity with a child and three counts of possessing indecent images of children.