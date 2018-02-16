Breitbart’s Kassam Moderates Foreign Policy Panel at CPAC

Breitbart London editor in chief Raheem Kassam has been announced as the moderator for the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) conference session on foreign policy.

Chairing the discussion, Kassam — who has been the editor of Breitbart News’s London bureau since its inception in February 2014 — will be moderating guests including Ambassador John Bolton, Dr. Zuhdi Jasser and Erielle Davidson as they discuss Foreign Policy and Threats to America at CPAC, the largest conservative conference in the United States.

Other confirmed speakers to CPAC include President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

It is the second CPAC main stage appearance for Kassam, who addressed the delegates when introducing “Mr Brexit” Nigel Farage in 2017.

When he's not taking down enemies of the West at @BreitbartNews, @RaheemKassam can be found at the pub. You'll hear from him on either the #CPAC2018 stage or late into the evening holding court with a beer in his hand. #ATimeForAction pic.twitter.com/iQdgzsDbUb — CPAC 2018 (@CPAC) February 16, 2018

Kassam’s 2017 appearance at CPAC came shortly after a tour of No Go Zones accross Europe as research for his book No Go Zones: How Sharia Law Is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You, which was published in August 2017.

Speaking at the conference, Kassam said then: “I was there, in these no-go zones, and I came back and we were talking about Sweden, and Donald Trump is talking about Sweden.

“And I was in Paris too, and I was in Brussels in [the municipalities of] Molenbeek too, and you guys at the back [the mainstream media], you just don’t get it!” blasted Kassam.

“You don’t go there, you don’t see what’s going on! Get your heads out of your rears!”