Soros Backed Pro-Mass Migration NGO Has Funds Frozen Amidst Sex Abuse, Fraud Claims

The International Rescue Committee (IRC), an open borders-backing NGO fronted by former Labour Foreign Secretary David Miliband has been accused of “hushing up” allegations of more than 30 crimes.

UK government ministers froze funds to the NGO, which is a major partner of globalist billionaire George Soros, “based on direct reporting of sexual harassment and fraud”, it was reported this week.

With nearly five and a half million pounds of taxpayer cash at stake, a team from the IRC was sent to look into claims made over the body’s behaviour in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But according to The Sun, when an IRC team was sent to Africa to look into 24 cases where the scandal was first reported, it found a further 13 ethics breaches.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for Britain’s Department for International Development (DFID) addressed the allegations, saying: “We became aware of serious allegations relating to this programme in August 2016.”

Whilst authorities claim that the time at which any alleged wrongdoing occurred has not been established, a source said Britain was aware of the claims, telling The Sun that DFID withheld money from the IRC when informed.

An arch-Remainer who branded Brexit ‘the humiliation of Britain’, in November, Miliband told Europeans that ”they can rescue themselves” through sponsoring mass immigration, and slammed claims that asylum seekers could be vetted.

European Union (EU) nations must “play their part”, the NGO boss said last year, in a speech demanding the U.S. and other Western nations reduce vetting when taking in refugees from the Middle East, the majority of whom the United Nations ensures are from the Sunni Muslim population.

The IRC is one of the charities closely-linked to George Soros’s push to drive aliens into European Union (EU) nations. Not only does the pro-migration body receive funding from the globalist billionaire’s Open Society Foundations, but Soros also selected the IRC to “create principles” that would guide the Hungarian-American’s $500 million “investment” in migrant-related initiatives he announced last year.