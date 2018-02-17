Bolton Out: UKIP Leader Ousted at Extraordinary General Meeting

Bolton
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

by Jack Montgomery17 Feb 20180

Henry Bolton has been ousted as UKIP leader after party activists backed a National Executive Committee (NEC) motion of no confidence.

867 members at the extraordinary general meeting in Birmingham cast their ballots in favour of the motion, compared to 500 who voted against, marking a decisive if not overwhelming victory for the NEC.

As expected, the NEC has appointed Gerard Batten MEP to fill the role of interim leader, with a party-wide leadership election set to take place within 90 days.

This story is developing…

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.