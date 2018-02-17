Corbyn’s Tragic Rough Sleeper Was Twice-Deported Migrant Paedophile from Angola

A rough sleeper turned into a cause célèbre by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after he was found dead in a London underpass near Parliament turns out to have been an illegal migrant paedophile who had been deported twice.

35-year-old Marcos Amaral Gourgel was a dual Angolan-Portuguese national first deported from Britain in 2014 after serving time for child sex offences, reports the Daily Mail, which cited Portuguese daily Correio da Manha.

“In 2014 he was deported to Portugal by the British authorities and assisted on his return,” the Ministry of Portuguese Communities Abroad confirmed to the Expresso newspaper.

“In 2016 we were made aware he had been deported again from the UK for being in the country illegally.”

It is not clear how the child molester was able to return to Britain and set up camp in a London underpass yards from the Houses of Parliament, through which MPs and staff pass every day, but he may have been assisted by the Free Movement immigration regime, which makes it difficult for British authorities to effectively vet EU migrants.

I've just been told about the death of a rough sleeper right by the entrance to Parliament. The powerful can't carry on walking by on the other side while people don't have a home to call their own. It's time all MPs took up this moral challenge and properly housed everyone. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) February 14, 2018

Jeremy Corbyn, whose team claimed to know Gourgel, used his death to attack “the powerful”, declaring it was time “all MPs took up this moral challenge and properly housed everyone.”

Whether or not Mr Corbyn’s definition of “everyone” was intended to include illegal migrants child molesters is unclear, although he has issued no statements condemning the obvious failures in Britain’s border and immigration controls which allowed such a dangerous individual to infiltrate the country.

Turns out Mr. Corbyn's tragic rough sleeper was an illegal migrant paedophile from Angola, able to set up shop yards from Parliament despite having been deported TWO TIMES already. Sorry folks, but the real story here isn't homelessness –it's Britain's broken immigration system. https://t.co/BZInsqIvBk — Jack Montgomery ن (@JackBMontgomery) February 17, 2018

The 68-year-old socialist has had something of a difficult week, with the revelations about Gourgel following revelations about meetings he had with a Communist spy during the Cold War — who claimed Corbyn acted as a paid informant codenamed ‘Cob’.

Mr Corbyn is already known to have taken money from a television network backed by the Islamic fundamentalist Iranian regime, and to have been supportive of the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA) during its long terror campaign in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery