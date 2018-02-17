London’s ‘Modest’ Fashion Show Celebrates Sharia-Compliant Clothing Weeks After Women Burn Hijabs in Iran

London Modest Fashion Week will “celebrate” Britain’s growing sharia-compliant fashion industry — less than two weeks after women living under Islamic fundamentalist regimes risked imprisonment when they burnt their hijabs on No Hijab Day.

Described as an “exciting addition to the London fashion calendar” and “a celebration of style and global cultures”, London Modest Fashion Week will showcase “modest style” lines on the catwalk this weekend.

The show will also put on a sharia legal clinic and zakat (religious tax) hub at the Victoria House, Bloomsbury Square, venue.

Organised by the Islamic clothing curator Haute Elan, the fashion website’s founder Romanna Bint-Abubaker said in 2017: “The fastest growing global consumer is at the moment the Muslim market.

“One in three people by 2030 will be a Muslim in the world — that’s a huge population.”

Last year’s inaugural show was sponsored by the makeup brand Illamasqua which promised would “never knowingly sell” their products to supporters of U.S. President Donald J. Trump. This year, it is sponsored by the major American haircare brand TRESammé.



Promotional video from 2017’s London Modest Fashion Week

Labelling sharia-compliant clothing “modest” begs the question whether women who do not comply with Islamic fundamentalist rules — and are ‘insufficiently’ covered — are deemed “immodest”.

Less than two weeks ago, social media was dominated by pictures and videos of women in Middle Eastern countries with strict legal dress codes burning their Islamic headscarves, or hijabs, accompanied by the hashtag #NoHijabDay.

The protests were in support of Iranian women demonstrating against the legally mandated headscarf that has been part of the Islamic Republic’s dress code since the country’s Islamic fundamentalist revolution in 1979.

Breitbart London revealed that the British government was promoting the “liberation” of the Islamic veil by encouraging Foreign and Commonwealth Office staff to wear the garment, issuing free hijabs on World Hijab Day (February 1st).

Last week, the government came under fire over hijabs in British culture again, after the former head of the schools’ watchdog Ofsted criticised the Department of Education for being too politically correct to support headteachers attempting to ban Islamic hijabs for underaged girls.

Woman in a Hijab Stars in Hair Product Ad https://t.co/IziHMe3duB — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 18, 2018

Retailers have been embracing the “Muslim market” with British department store chain House of Fraser launching “sporty hijabs” in 2015, high street leader Marks & Spencer selling the sharia-approved swimwear the burkini in 2016, and major retailer Debenhams adding Islamic headscarves and other ‘modest-wear’ to their ladies’ fashion line in 2017.

The cosmetic industry has also reorientated its market focus towards Muslims when L’Oréal Paris UK hired the Instagram personality Amena Khan, who covers her hair completely with a hijab, to headline an ad campaign for hair care products in January. Khan later stepped down after anti-Israel posts from her Twitter account surfaced.

Twitter Follow @friedmanpress Follow Victoria Friedman on