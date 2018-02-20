French Children Taught Migration Is a Human Right, ‘We’re All Africans’

France is safe and prosperous only thanks to a ‘lifetime of open borders’, while mass migration is a “universal right”, according to literature being handed out in French classrooms.

Intended for distribution to children between the ages of eight and 16, the new booklets are produced by ‘Secular Solidarity’, an organisation which receives around half of its funding from French taxpayers, in conjunction with other groups including SNUIPP-FSU, the major teachers’ union in France.

“Immigration is a fundamental human right”, according to the taxpayer-funded body’s document, which tells children that “mass migration is the very essence of humanity”, and argues they have no right to secure the French border because “the most recent research shows the first humans were all from Africa”.

“To migrate is to move, it is natural in human beings,” it states, claiming that “the world we live in today: our countries, our cultures, our languages” have all resulted from millennia of open borders, the document alleges occurred.

On one page, a cartoon of an African boy is shown drawing attention to the booklet’s intended feminist nature, in which he orders a cartoon depicting a white girl to “notice… the use of inclusive language”.

“This new style of writing allows us to make men and women equals,” the cartoon figure asserts, praising the “modernised” form of French beloved by far-left activists but opposed by national language police, the Académie Francaise, which brands it a “mortal danger” to the centuries-old European tongue.

Despite French law requiring politics be kept out of state school classrooms, the material makes no attempt to hide its far-left bent, suggesting that any attempt to question the age of so-called unaccompanied minors is an affront to basic human rights.

“Some children are made to have so called ‘bone tests’ to see if they are an adult or a child,” the leaflet states, explaining that this involves the state carrying out an X-ray so as to determine whether or not to treat the individual as a minor.

However, according to Secular Solidarity, there is literally nothing to recommend these tests, which the handouts allege are “unreliable”, and tell children that “they do not make it possible to tell whether a person is over 18 years of age”.

Worse than “unreliable”, in fact, the organisation goes on to imply age checks by the state are a racist assault on people from other cultures, describing any attempt at gauging the age of persons demanding taxpayers’ resources to be an “attack on the physical integrity of the child”.