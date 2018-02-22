Leading Brexiteer MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has said an indefinite Brexit ‘transition’ period would be a “perversion of democracy”, slamming a leaked government proposal containing no provision for immigration controls.

Rees-Mogg, who chairs the European Research Group (ERG), also claimed the negotiating strategy, reported Wednesday, has been “disowned by Ministers as not representing Government policy.”

Indeed, the Telegraph reports that the Cabinet did not agree to an indefinite ‘transition’, during which Britain would effectively remain inside the European Union but lose it’s voting powers in the European Parliament and Council.

According to the paper, senior ministers, including Boris Johnson, learned of the position paper less than a day before it was published, and a number of them were furious about the new negotiating position.

Continuing the ‘transition’ for an extended period could stop Britain from striking trade deals and keep its borders open, as the document contains no mention of Theresa May’s promise to stop Free Movement after Brexit day.

Rees-Mogg Tory Group Send Clean Brexit ‘Ransom Letter’ to Appeaser Theresa https://t.co/NxJYJk3EkA — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 21, 2018

“It has been disowned by Ministers as not representing Government policy,” wrote Mr. Rees-Mogg in the Telegraph. “Transition must be time-limited, the European Union itself has suggested twenty-one months to the end of the multiannual financial framework.”

He added: “Additionally, there is no mention of our having the ability to apply immigration controls. Concern over lost control over migration was a significant issue in the referendum.

“Whoever compiled this document proposes no changes to it for an indefinite period and would thereby let down millions of voters for whom this was an important issue.”

‘Brexit Betrayal at Its Contemptible Worst’ – Appeaser Theresa Asks EU for INDEFINITE ‘Transition’ Period https://t.co/ytO8UyPm6R — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 21, 2018

The document reportedly says the duration of the ‘transition period’ should “be determined simply by how long it will take to prepare and implement the new processes.”

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, another member of the ERG, also said Cabinet ministers had not been given the chance to approve the document.

“I am deeply concerned that a policy document turns out not to be an agreed Government position,” he said.

“There are genuinely deep concerns about policy areas, particularly around not being able to sign trade deals.”