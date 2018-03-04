New York Times Reveals Trump, Breitbart Right On Gang Crime, Grenade Attacks in Sweden

The New York Times has broken ranks with the the establishment media, publishing an effective mea culpa over the mainstream denial of migrant-related gang crime in Sweden.

The paper — which previously mocked President Trump for highlighting Sweden’s migrant crime problems — published over 1,500 words on the subject in its Sunday edition this weekend, stating:

Weapons from a faraway, long-ago war are flowing into immigrant neighborhoods here, puncturing Swedes’ sense of confidence and security. The country’s murder rate remains low, by American standards, and violent crime is stable or dropping in many places. But gang-related assaults and shootings are becoming more frequent, and the number of neighborhoods categorized by the police as “marred by crime, social unrest and insecurity” is rising. Crime and immigration are certain to be key issues in September’s general election, alongside the traditional debates over education and health care.

Sweden’s immigration problems have been reported on by Breitbart London since 2015, when the site dispatched reporters to the country to describe the worsening conditions in many migrant-dominated suburbs.

Additionally, Breitbart London interviewed Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson, the only politician in the country willing to speak openly about the problems. The establishment media dismissed Akesson and his Sweden Democrats as “neo Nazi”, but the party currently commands third place, with 17.3 per cent in the polls ahead of September’s elections.

In February last year, President Trump attempted to highlight the situation in Sweden, telling a campaign rally: “…look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this?”

Immediately, the establishment media kicked in to deny Sweden’s mass migration problems. The Washington Post said he left Europeans “baffled”, while Politico spun the lines of pro mass migration campaigners to deny the situation. CNN went even further, lampooning the soon-to-be President’s warnings with the opening line: “Has someone stolen our meatballs?”

Now the New York Times has admitted parts of Sweden are being turned into war zones, with the use of grenades and military weapons from 1990s Yugoslavia. They quote kebab shop owner and asylum seeker Paul Borisho who — like many Europeans — expressed fear and concern over the trajectory of the continent: “Now, when I think of the future, I am afraid… I am afraid for Europe.”

Coming from anyone but an asylum seeker or kebab shop owner, such sentiments would normally be ridiculed or maligned as “xenophobic”. But even some of Sweden’s immigrants are distraught over the lack of action in the greater interest of “diversity” and “multiculturalism”.

In my book No Go Zones, I recall the words of locals:

One cab driver by the name of Jamal told me he was offered free government housing in Rinkeby, but he refused on the basis of safety. A former police officer confided that she felt safer in Sudan than in some of Sweden’s suburbs. And beat cops to the tune of 80 percent claim they are considering a career change due to the increasingly dangerous nature of their jobs.

The NYT also quotes a friend of the recently deceased immigrant Daniel Zuniga, murdered in a hand grenade attack in a Stockholm suburb. His friend Hugo Garrido told the paper: “Crime is increasing and increasing, and they aren’t doing anything about it… It’s denial. Swedes are very good people and they want to change the world. They want the rest of the world to be like Sweden. And the reality is that it’s completely different.”

His daughter, Natalia, said she would give anything to drink one more cup of coffee with him. Wanna, a tiny woman with hair nearly down to her waist, stood at the foot of the coffin, her face stretched into a mask of grief. After that she collected herself. “He reiterated that if he died, I must return to Thailand,” she said of her husband. “He didn’t want me to live here after he died. He told me to sell the house and just leave.”

Raheem Kassam is the editor in chief of Breitbart London and author of No Go Zones: How Shariah Law is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You