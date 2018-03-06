EXCLUSIVE — Sweden Democrats Refute PM’s ‘No Go Zone’ Denial as ‘Fake News’

The leader of the populist Sweden Democrats has issued a scathing rebuke to the country’s Prime Minister following a press conference with President Trump in the White House today.

Answering a question about the rise of migrant crime and no go zones, Prime Minister Stefan Loefven told the world: “…it is not like you have these ‘no go zones’. We have our share of domestic challenges no doubt about that”.

But Jimmie Akesson — leader of the insurgent Sweden Democrats — told Breitbart London this evening:

The Prime Minister’s statement is simply not true. We have re-occurring incidences of cancelled bus lines in fear of entering certain immigrant heavy areas, frequent attacks on emergency vehicles, oftentimes lured in there by fake 911 calls for the sole purpose of attacking the emergency personnel, and even reluctance in simple services such as delivering mail or investigating illegal television/cable services. In some areas self-appointed sharia police patrol the streets enforcing dress-code rules and proper Islamic behaviours.

Akesson added: “The police themselves have confirmed the existence of no go zones for the entire world to see. The statements of the Prime Minister is nothing short of a classic example of fake news.”

The party pointed to an SVD report stating that the “number of residential areas in Sweden where the police can not maintain law and order now amounts to 55. The National Police Department’s intelligence section has identified the geographical areas where local criminal networks are considered to have a major negative impact on the environment. There are areas in which settlements among criminals can result in shooting on an open street, where residents do not dare to give testimony and where the police are not welcome.

The 2014 report entitled “A national overview of criminal networks with a major impact on local communities” stated there are areas where “unoccupied police cars are attacked”, where police officers are “attacked” and where “police and violence are common”.

It added: “Traders suffer from damage, burglary, robbery and extortion. Drug sales are done openly, and even though the gang does not control the territory, “Vehicle checks” occur in the fight for the drug market.”

The report from SVD stated: “The police do not use the concept of “no go” zones. It is originally military… for rebel-controlled areas. But the question is whether there is a clearer description of places where “the public in many cases perceives that criminals rule the area” and there “the police failed to fulfill their task.””

Loefven today suggested: “The picture of Sweden, it is two pictures. Yes we have our share of domestic problems and challenges no doubt about that. We’re dealing with them. We also have a good foundation for dealing with them”.

Raheem Kassam is the editor in chief of Breitbart London and author of No Go Zones: How Shariah Law is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You