Swedish PM Admits Migration, Organised Crime ‘Challenges’ — Denies ‘No Go Zones’

Sweden’s Prime Minister has admitted a link between gang violence and mass migration in a press conference alongside U.S. President Donald J. Trump in the White House today, but says that his government is solving the situation.

Speaking on the subject of crime and immigration, Stefan Loefven, who has previously criticised President Trump’s warnings over Sweden admitted: “We have our share of domestic challenges no doubt about that.

“We inherited a legislation that was not sustainable on migration which meant that in 2015 we received 163,000 refugees. Bear in mind we are a country of 10 million inhabitants, so that was a lot.

“We changed the legislation so now we have decreased the number of refugees entering Sweden and we’re also putting pressure on the other European Union countries to take their share of the responsibility, this is not a responsibility for one, two, three or four countries. It is a shared responsibility.

He then linked the issue with an organised crime wave in Sweden, as evidenced in the book No Go Zones: How Shariah Law is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You.

“We also have problems with crime,” the Swedish PM added.

“Organised crime in Sweden. Shootings. But it is not like you have these ‘no go zones’. We have dealt with it. I am dealing with it every day. Allocating more resources to the police. More policemen trained. More resources to the security police. Tougher law on crime. Tougher law on terrorism. Deporting terrorism.

“So we do a lot to combat that and we can also see some results now in our three major cities. Decreased shootings because we’re attacking the organised crime, very tough, and we will keep on doing that because there is no space in Sweden for organised crime because they decrease freedom for ordinary people”.

He concluded: “The picture of Sweden, it is two pictures. Yes we have our share of domestic problems and challenges no doubt about that. We’re dealing with them. We also have a good foundation for dealing with them”.

Sweden PM Stefan Löfven denies his country has "no-go zones" pic.twitter.com/r6mds8oOi8 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 6, 2018

Last year, when President Trump cited ongoing problems in Swedish suburbs, Loefven told a press conference: “I was, like many others, surprised by the comments made about Sweden this weekend… We must all take responsibility for using facts correctly and verifying any information that we spread.”

Earlier this week the New York Times was forced to concede a certain link between immigration and violent crime in the country, failing to note Breitbart London’s reporting on the matter since 2015.

In December 2017 the Swedish PM issued a statement on the rise of anti-Semitism emanating from Muslim and Arab immigrants. He stated: “We need to see it clearly. In Malmö we see it, and in Gothenburg. It is up to us to both counteract and prevent this… We need to be really clear that such anti-Semitism and hatred of Jews has no place in our society. This shouldn’t have any place”.

Protests following President Trump’s initiative to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem drew comments such as “the Jews should remember that the army of Muhammad will return”, and in August last year, Sweden’s Radio noted that an imam called Jews for “offspring of apes and pigs” at a demonstration.

The Swedish government has also admitted “the level [of gun violence] in 2015 – when a total of 112 cases of lethal violence were reported – was higher than for many years” and that “people from foreign backgrounds are 2.5 times more likely to be suspected of crimes than people born in Sweden to Swedish-born parents”.

The government website also admits: “…the Swedish Police Authority identified 61 areas around the country that have become increasingly marred by crime, social unrest and insecurity. Of these 61 areas, 23 are considered to be particularly vulnerable”, though they reject the “no go zones” moniker.

Earlier this month German chancellor Angela Merkel admitted no go zones exist in Germany, stating: “…there are no-go areas … where no one dares to go… One has to call them by their name and do something about them.”

Raheem Kassam is the editor in chief of Breitbart London and author of No Go Zones: How Shariah Law is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You