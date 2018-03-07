Afghan Migrant Arrested Following Knife Attack That Wounded Four in Vienna

Police in Vienna have arrested an Afghan migrant after four people were stabbed in the second district of Vienna in two separate incidents, although police are not confirming the man is a suspect in both.

Four people have been stabbed in two separate locations, by the Nestroy metro station and the Praterstern train station Wednesday evening according to Vienna police. The first attack saw a suspect stab a man along with his wife and seventeen-year-old daughter and flee, while the second involved the stabbing of a Chechen migrant Die Presse reports.

Investigators confirmed the arrest of the Afghan migrant in connection with the second attack but are still investigating whether or not the arrested man was responsible for the first attack.

Nach der Körperverletzung am #Praterstern kam es zu einer Festnahme. Ob ein Zusammenhang mit den Körperverletzungen im Bereich der #Praterstraße besteht ist Gegenstand der Ermittlungen. — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) March 7, 2018

All victims are said to be in critical condition following both incidents.

The first attack, which occurred at 7:45 pm, took place just outside a local Japanese restaurant near the Nestroy metro station which was shut down during the search for the attacker who fled the scene. Police say they have no initial motive for the attack and are not sure whether the victims were leaving the metro or the restaurant at the time.

The second attack took place nearly two hours later a quick walk from the initial attack at the Praterstern station.

More follows…