Sri Lankan Migrants Scalp Man and Cut Off His Arm in Paris Restaurant

In what has been described as a dispute between rival Sri Lankan migrants, two men attacked another with a machete, scalping him and cutting off his arm in a Paris restaurant.

The attack occurred on Monday evening at a restaurant in the 10th arrondissement of the city not far from the heavily migrant populated area of La Chapelle in northern Paris, broadcaster RTL reports.

Two attackers, both wearing hoodies and covering their faces, were said to have stormed into the establishment at around 9:30 pm armed with a machete and a sabre. The pair immediately attacked the victim, cutting at his scalp as well as cutting off one of his hands and his arm.

The 35-year-old victim, who is also a member of Paris’s Sri Lankan community, is said to be in critical condition at a local hospital as a result of the attack. A source within the police force has claimed that the motive for the brutal attack is likely related to settling scores within the community.

It is just the latest brutal attack to occur in the French capital. Last month, a drunken man stabbed six people at random in the city’s heavily migrant populated 18th arrondissement with five of the victims requiring hospital treatment. The man was later found by police with his clothing soaked in blood.

Three African Men Arrested for Cannibalism in Paris Suburb https://t.co/XIW9WnPVUx — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 21, 2018

Only a week later, three migrants from African island nation of Cape Verde were arrested in the Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois after they attacked a man at random one evening.

The three migrants kicked, punched, and bit off parts of the man’s ear, cheek, and lip and are said to have eaten the pieces. All three have been brought up on cannibalism charges.

French media revealed that there are as many as 777 random violent attacks across France every day. The danger has led a mobile app developer to create an app which allows people to act as chaperones to each other while travelling alone in order to provide safety in numbers from attacks.