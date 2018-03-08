British Police Intensify Investigation into Nerve Agent Attack on Russian Spy in English City

by Breitbart London8 Mar 2018

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s Home Secretary says the investigation into the nerve agent attack on a Russian ex-spy and his daughter is focusing on three sites – his home, a pub and a restaurant.

Amber Rudd told the BBC on Thursday that enormous resources are being directed at trying to figure out who might be responsible for the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

Sergei Skripal is in a critical condition in hospital along with his daughter after they collapsed on a bench in the English city of Salisbury

UK races to find source of poison used against Russia ex-spy / AFP IMAGE

Rudd, who is in charge of public security issues, says the police officer also injured in the incident Sunday is also in serious condition but is conscious and talking.

Rudd declined to say if she believed Russia was behind the attack, but says Britain will “if it is appropriate, attribute it to somebody. If that is the case, then we will have a plan in place.”


