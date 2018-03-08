WATCH — Steve Bannon Recalls Brexit Victory Night During Zurich Speech, Warns EU ‘Better Start Listening’

Former Breitbart News Executive Chairman has recalled the Brexit victory night in the opening part of his speech in Zurich this week.

Bannon was hosted by Die WeltWoche, delivering an hour-long address on the populist-nationalist revolt taking place across the Western world.

He recalled the beginnings of Breitbart London, as well as the website’s influence in the Brexit campaign.

The speech attracted protests from local socialists, where he discussed France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, and the United States.

“You’re beginning to see a symbiotic relationship,” he said, before discussing recent electoral upsets for establishment parties in Italy.

Issuing a warning to the European Union and its institutions, Bannon stated: “The European Central Bank and the guys in Brussels better start listening or they’re going to have a bigger revolt on their hands than they have today”.

Watch the full video above.