Berlin Teachers Complain of ‘Religious Bullying’ from Muslim Students

HALLE, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 14: Muslim women from Syria take part in a German lesson in the Muslim cultural center and mosque as Aydan Ozoguz (not pictured), German Federal Commissioner for Immigration, Refugees and Integration visits the center and mosque following a recent attack on February 14, 2018 in Halle an der Saale, Germany. Shots possibly fired with an air gun from a nearby building injured a mosque member earlier this month, only a week after a similar incident. The center has been the target of attacks since 2015 in a city that struggles with right-wing extremism, which has become more virulent since over a million mostly Muslim refugees and migrants came to Germany in 2015-2016. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)
Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

by Chris Tomlinson9 Mar 20180

Teachers in some of Berlin’s most heavily migrant-populated schools have complained that they are seeing a large increase in bullying along religious lines, primarily from Muslim students.

Hildegard Greif-Gross, director of the Peter Petersen Elementary School in Neukölln, claimed that there are many examples of religious bullying even with younger students. Greif-Gross said that Muslim students would bully others on as little as bringing a ham sandwich for their lunch because they were taught pork is forbidden in Islam, Berliner Zeitung reports.

“Even gummy bears are not considered clean,” Greif-Gross added noting that Muslims objected to the use of gelatin which is a beef byproduct and may not have been halal slaughtered.

The teachers made their comments after the launch of a petition called the “Pro Berlin Neutrality Act” which supports existing legislation that has banned religious symbols from classrooms in the German capital.

The act has come under strain as of late after a State Labour Court sided with a female Muslim teacher who had been rejected for a position due to her Islamic headscarf.

Greif-Gross argued that if teachers were allowed to wear the headscarf then religious bullying could intensify and said that there could be a “ghettoisation” of schools across the capital along ethnic and religious lines.

Antisemitism has also risen substantially in Berlin schools with high migrant populations. Last year, Breitbart London reported on a Jewish boy who was forced to switch to a different school because of threats, harassment, and physical assaults from other students.

In certain school playgrounds across the capital, the phrase “You Jew!” has become a common insult, according to the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

The level of violence in some schools is also becoming a cause for concern. Schoeneberg Spreewald Elementary School, in which 99 per cent of the students come from migrant backgrounds, was forced to hire a security company because of a rise in violence among students and directed at staff.

