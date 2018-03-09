WATCH — Tommy Robinson Knocks Out Migrant Trying to Attack His Cameraman in Rome

Citizen journalist and former leader of the English Defence League Tommy Robinson has released a video of himself defending his camera crew against an attempted attack by a migrant in Italy.

Robinson — who was in the country covering the Italian elections — explains in his video that he wanted to document the area in which journalist Francesca Parisella of Matrix Channel 5 was attacked live on air in early 2017.

“I tried to start digging deeper into Italy’s spate of high-profile, migrant attacks,” he tells the camera, before sharing the footage of what happened to him in the neighbourhood around Rome’s Central Station.

The video shows an altercation between Robinson and a migrant man who protests his presence in the area.

“I’ll get him,” the man is heard to say about Robinson’s cameraman, to which Robinson replies, “I’ll put you to sleep”.

Several minutes later, the pair are still arguing on the street, when the man approaches Robinson — who has his back turned — with his arms raised, shouting.

At that point, Robinson cycles around landing a right hook to the man’s cheek, sending him sprawling on the bonnet of a car.

Asked for comment, Robinson told Breitbart London: “While I was filming a report in a no go zone a group of migrants tried to attack my camera crew. They were screaming abuse, coming at the camera repeatedly and threatening to kill me. I was forced to act to defend my film crew. in this situation the mainstream media would have preferred I let him kill me”.

Journalists have been attacked a number of times across Europe in recent years, with multiple incidents occurring in Sweden alone.

The video — from TommyRobinson.online — is just over four minutes long and can be viewed above.