Conservative Activist, Journalist Lauren Southern Detained at Calais, Banned From Entering UK

The government has banned Canadian right-wing activist and journalist Lauren Southern from Britain, being held at Calais just days after Austrian activist Martin Sellner and author Brittany Pettibone were refused entry at Heathrow.

Investigated me under schedule 7 (terrorism act) because of alleged racism. At least they let me identify as Pakistani on my report lol. Still being held by police. pic.twitter.com/LhZFK2d8Jh — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) March 12, 2018

Southern was on a bus travelling to Britain on Sunday night when she was “singled out” by border police, who seized her passport and took her in for questioning, Breitbart London reporter Chris Tomlinson and sources close to the conservative writer said on Twitter.

@Lauren_Southern is currently being detained by UK border police she has told me. They have taken her passport and taken her in for questioning. After the outrage over @Martin_Sellner and @BrittPettibone does the Home Office want to repeat this? — Chris Tomlinson 🏴 (@TomlinsonCJ) March 12, 2018

.@Lauren_Southern, on her way to the U.K. by bus, has been singled out by the border police—they took her passport and she’s currently being questioned. I’ll keep you updated on the situation as soon as I learn more. — Brittany Pettibone (@BrittPettibone) March 12, 2018

Released from detention by British authorities in the French port town Monday morning, Southern told followers on Twitter that she was “doing fine” but had been “officially banned from UK for ‘racism’”.

They just locked me out and said "au revoir"… Officially banned from UK for "racism".. doing fine though, all the cool people are being banned anyway 😉 Need to gather my thoughts and call family. Interrogation story is pretty crazy though. Will tell it soon. pic.twitter.com/mARtkyZKFm — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) March 12, 2018

A self-described “gonzo journalist” who recently returned from filming a documentary covering brutal attacks on white farmers, Southern had been planning to meet with Identitarian leader Martin Sellner and his American girlfriend Brittany Pettibone in the UK.

But as Breitbart London previously reported, the pair were detained and refused entry to Britain on Friday at Heathrow airport, ahead of a planned talk on free speech at Hyde Park in London.

The pair were then placed in detention, where they waited to be deported along with other foreign nationals after being served Home Office papers explaining Generation Identity “is viewed in the UK as a right wing organisation”, and alleging that Sellner’s planned speech was “likely to insight (sic) tensions between local communities”.

Pettibone, a YouTube political commentator, was told she was blocked from entering Britain not only in relation to her boyfriend’s speech but also because of her plans to interview former English Defence League leader turned citizen journalist Tommy Robinson.

Posting a picture of Home Office papers handed to Pettibone which describe him as “a far right leader whose materials and speeches incite racial hatred”, the Luton-born activist slammed the government as “liars”.

This is unbelievable . The home office arrested & detained a female American journalist for 3 days before deporting her, they gave her paper work claiming I am a far right leader who incites racial hatred. If I incite “racial” hatred then take me to court & try me you liars pic.twitter.com/4oZ6YySOzv — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) March 12, 2018

On social media, commenters questioned whether blocking conservative is now official UK policy, as Southern, Pettibone, and Sellner joined a host of right-wingers barred entry to Britain including Geert Wilders, who leads the Netherlands’ second largest political party, and radio show host Michael Savage.