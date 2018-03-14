Swedish Bulletproof Glass Manufacturer Receives ‘Record Order’ Amid Rising Gang Violence

A Swedish manufacturer in Skåne county, home of the heavily migrant populated city of Malmö, has announced a record multi-million Krona order for bulletproof glass which the company describes as used for protecting against terrorist attacks.

Hammerglass has so far refused to say who made the 18 million Swedish Krona (£1.56 million/$2.2 million) order for glass which is advertised as being able to withstand the pressure from an explosion of the equivalent of 100 kilogrammes of explosive TNT, Swedish business paper 8till5, reports.

The company has also refused to say where the bulletproof glass and doors will be installed.

In a press release, Hammerglass business area manager Torbjörn Timmermans said: “Unfortunately, due to very strict confidentiality we can not make public either customer or order details, but I can confirm that the installation will take place during Q3 and Q4 this year, and that is for upgrading a property in Sweden.”

“We live in a world with an ever-increasing risk of terrorist attacks, and more and more people realise the importance of having the right kind of protection if something should happen,” he added.

The order comes only months after several police stations in southern Sweden were bombed including in Helsingborg where the explosive did heavy damage to the facade of the building.

Grenade attacks commonplace in Malmo https://t.co/PnFVAQGbAv — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 23, 2017

Another bombing occurred in the notorious heavily migrant populated Malmö no-go suburb of Rosengård in January. Two police cars were destroyed in the blast and there was also some damage to the exterior of the police station. Both attacks occurred in the Skåne region.

Grenade attacks have also been a major concern for Swedish authorities in the last several years as hand grenades have become cheaper and more common. According to a former member of an organised crime group, a single hand grenade can cost as little as 1,000 Swedish Krona (£91/$123).

Police officer Gunnar Appelgren, the coordinator of the Stockholm police force’s gang conflict programme, also admitted that criminals have very few problems finding the explosive weapons.