German Teen Murdered by Asylum Seeker After She Refused to Convert to Islam

A German teenager was found dead this week and her Afghan failed asylum seeker boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her; her friends claim he was angry she would not convert to Islam.

Ahmad G., 18, was arrested this week after police suspect he may have stabbed 17-year-old Mireille B. who was murdered on Monday night in the German town of Flensburg, Bild reports.

According to a friend of the victim’s family, Ahmad G. had been angry with her over her refusal to convert to Islam.

“Ahmad was a jealous rooster who always wanted to control her. They had been an item since January 2016 but there were constant rows. He insisted that she convert to Islam and always wear a headscarf. She wasn’t sure. Whenever she went scarfless there was trouble,” they said.

A police spokesman described the events of the murder saying: “Police and rescue workers were called into an apartment around 6:35 pm on Monday. There was a severely injured 17-year-old with multiple stab wounds.”

A neighbour described the pair as constantly arguing with each other, while another described the victim as a “cheerful, open-minded girl” but admitted he had only seen the girl once, wearing a headscarf and acting in a shy and cautious manner.

The murder is just the latest in a series where women and girls who have been murdered by migrants in Germany since the height of the migrant crisis in 2015.

The most notorious case involved the rape and murder of German student Maria Ladenburger in Freiburg in 2016 by Afghan asylum seeker Hussein Khavari. While Khavari had initially told authorities in Germany that he was underage, it was soon revealed that he was an adult and his father claimed he was over 30.

In the town of Kandel last year, a 15-year-old German girl named Mia was stabbed to death in a local drug store by her Afghan asylum seeker boyfriend Abdul D. Again, rumours surfaced that the alleged murderer was not underage as he claimed and a recent medical report confirmed he is likely an adult.

The murders, along with the many victims of asylum seeker perpetrated rape attacks and terror attacks, have led to the formation of the #120dB movement, named after the sound intensity of rape alarms.

The leaders of the movement gained international attention for their launch video and have since led a protest at the Berlinale film festival in Berlin.