Hungarian Prime Minister: ‘Those Who Do Not Halt Mass Migration Are Lost: Slowly But Surely They Are Consumed’

Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán issued a stark warning to the peoples of Europe on his country’s national day, telling them that “Europe is now under invasion”, and that “the empire of George Soros” is seeking to “break Hungary” for standing in its way.

“The situation, Dear Friends, is that there are those who want to take our country from us,” said the conservative heavyweight, whose Fidesz party is heading into national elections in April.

“Not with the stroke of a pen, has happened one hundred years ago at Trianon; now they want us to voluntarily hand our country over to others, over a period of a few decades.

“They want us to hand it over to foreigners coming from other continents, who do not speak our language, and who do not respect our culture, our laws or our way of life: people who want to replace what is ours with what is theirs.

“What they want is that henceforward it will increasingly not be we and our descendants who live here, but others. There is no exaggeration in what I have just said. Day by day we see the great European countries and nations losing their countries: little by little, from district to district and from city to city.

“The situation is that those who do not halt immigration at their borders are lost: slowly but surely they are consumed.

“External forces and international powers want to force all this upon us, with the help of their allies here in our country. And they see our upcoming election as a good opportunity for this.”

Hungary will welcome "true refugees" from Germany, France etc. who want "to find the Europe they have lost" at home. https://t.co/s1heaHtC3B — Jack Montgomery ن (@JackBMontgomery) February 11, 2017

Prime Minister Orbán characterised the present ideological clash as one between ordinary people, patriots, and those who support nation-state democracy on the one hand, and cosmopolitan elitists on the other.

“National and globalist forces have never squared up to each other so openly,” he said.

“We, the millions with national feelings, are on one side; the elite ‘citizens of the world’ are on the other side.

“We who believe in nation-states, the defence of borders, the family and the value of work are on one side, and opposing us are those who want open society, a world without borders or nations, new forms of family, devalued work and cheap workers – all ruled over by an army of shadowy and unaccountable bureaucrats.

“On one side, national and democratic forces; and on the other side, supranational and anti-democratic forces.”

‘Never Underestimate the Power of the Dark Side’ — Globalists Want to Mould All Nations in EU’s Image, Warns Orbán https://t.co/bB4AxfY6fO — Jack Montgomery ن (@JackBMontgomery) October 24, 2017

Orbán was clear that, in his view, the consequences for Europe of acquiescing to the EU implementing what his government has described as the ‘Soros Plan’ would be dire: “This is our homeland, this is our life, and we have no other.”

He declared that Fidesz would “fight for it to the end and never surrender”, but acknowledged the strength of the forces arrayed against it, which seek to “break Hungary, which stands in the path of immigrants; and settle thousands, then tens upon tens of thousands of immigrants in Hungary within a few years”.

He added: “Europe is now under invasion … The western half of Europe looks at all this with its hands raised in surrender. Those who raise their hands have laid down their weapons, and will never again decide their own fate. The history of the defeated will later be written by others. The young of Western Europe will see this when they become minorities in their own countries, and they have lost the only place in the world that could be called home.”

Finally, he warned that “Forces are appearing, the like of which the world has not seen for a long time. In Africa, there will be ten times as many young people as in Europe.

“If Europe does nothing they will kick down the door on us. Brussels is not defending Europe and it is not halting immigration, but wants to support it and organise it. It wants to dilute the population of Europe and to replace it, to cast aside our culture, our way of life and everything which separates and distinguishes us Europeans from the other peoples of the world.

“It will be small consolation that the peoples of Europe will not forgive those leaders who completely changed Europe without first asking its people.”

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery