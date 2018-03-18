Politicians Furious after MP Warns Chain Migration Bill Could Bring Germany-style Terrorism, Sex Attacks to UK

A Conservative MP faced furious shouts of “disgrace” during a bid to stop a chain migration bill which he warned is not in the British people’s interests, and was likely to encourage would-be migrants to set out on dangerous trips to Britain.

As Ranil Jayawardena urged MPs to represent the interests of their constituents rather than “virtue signal” over the Refugees (Family Reunion) Bill in the Commons, politicians jeered and howled “shame”, with one Labour figure even expressing disbelief that a non-white MP would support limits on immigration.

Delivering a half hour speech explaining his “doubts” about the Bill, which would allow supposedly underage migrant youths to import large numbers of family members, the North East Hampshire MP referred to terror attacks and mass sexual assaults carried out by asylum seekers in Germany since the migrant crisis began.

“And as a consequence by April 2019 while a majority of Germans would still say refugees were very welcome or quite welcome, a majority were also saying for the first time that their country simply cannot take in any more refugees,” he said.

Underlining one of the government’s key arguments against the Bill, Jayawardena said it would encourage people to “abuse the rule” and “incentivise families to send their child ahead on a perilous journey” to Britain, in the knowledge they will be flown in later to live off UK taxpayers.

Home Office Admits it Can’t Verify the Ages of Calais Migrant ‘Children’ https://t.co/Bm4XA7GBiP pic.twitter.com/fuRJwIyHoK — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 18, 2016

Jayawardena continued: “It is easy to vote for something here without thinking through the consequences, it is easy to get caught up in virtue signalling here without a second thought for the men, women and children we are here to represent, it is easy to cast aside the views of the British people, as some did opposite, who are actually a kind, generous people, happy to provide a beacon of hope to so many around the world but who want to see their money well spent for they naturally want to look after their own families too.”

Pointing out that “the present family reunion policy is designed to provide a safe and legal route,” the MP called on the Commons to show consideration for “the hard-working people up and down our land who have aspirations for themselves and their families too.

“Hard-working people who shouldn’t suffer because of a strain on public services that could be created by this policy,” he concluded.

The speech was met with outrage from a number of MPs including Labour’s Steve McCabe, who branded it a “spiteful, rambling filibuster” and question how “someone from his background” could possibly oppose the Bill — an attack which appeared to suggest he was failing to fulfil his obligations as an ethnic minority by not supporting the bill.

MP Ranil Jayawardena does himself no favours in a spiteful, rambling filibuster designed to frustrate the Refugee Family Reunion Bill. Many will wonder how someone from his background can have developed such views — Steve McCabe (@steve_mccabe) March 16, 2018

Globalist and fanatic EU loyalist Anna Soubry, who previously claimed it is hypocritical for people who enjoy foreign cuisine to want border controls, also dismissed arguments that the bill would incentivise dangerous trips.

The suggestion was “frankly for the fairies”, according to the Broxtowe MP, who insisted that the individuals waiting in Calais to break into Britain are all “people who are fleeing war, persecution, terror on a scale frankly that none of us can even begin to imagine” — prompting some critics to query just how bad things can really be in first world France.

Refugees do not choose to leave their lives, jobs and homes, says @Anna_Soubry, they are forced to by war and conflict: "They are human beings who fled abominable circumstances" #FamiliesTogether pic.twitter.com/faLl9PWluV — Refugee Council (@refugeecouncil) March 16, 2018

While the Commons voted in favour of the SNP-launched bill, which has the support of a multitude of open borders-backing NGOs, immigration minister Caroline Noakes has indicated the Government will move to block it.

“Mr MacNeil is calling for us to open our family reunion policy to allow refugees to bring many more extended family members to the UK then we currently allow — regardless of whether they need protection, are living in conflict zones or had even formed a family unit before they left,” she said.

“Widening the remit of the family reunion policy in the way suggested has the real and dangerous potential of creating a perverse incentive for people, particularly children, to have to leave their families and risk perilous journeys, hoping relatives can join them later.”

Writing in the Times, Noakes also drew attention to the some of the massive financial contributions Britain makes to helping refugees overseas, as well as the tens of thousands of newcomers the government is resettling all across the country at taxpayers’ expense under other schemes already.