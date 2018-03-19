Austrian Court to Consider Third ‘Inter’ Gender Identity in Records

A vietnamese man dances as he holds a rainbow flag during the fourth gay pride parade on August 2, 2015 in Hanoi, Vietnam. Hundreds of demonstrators march through the streets of the Vietnamese capital urging an end to discrimination against the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community as homosexuality remains a taboo in Vietnam. (Photo by Borja Sanchez-Trillo/Getty Images)
Borja Sanchez-Trillo/Getty Images

by Breitbart London19 Mar 20180

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s Constitutional Court says it will consider whether a third gender should be an option for official records, taking up the case of a person who unsuccessfully sought to have their entry changed to “inter” or a similar word.

The court said in a statement on Monday that an initial review raised concerns that having to list one’s gender as female or male contravenes the privacy protections enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights.

The highest court in neighboring Germany ruled in November that people must be allowed to appear in official records as neither male nor female. It said authorities should create a third identity or scrap gender entries altogether.

It gave the German government until the end of this year to address the issue.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.