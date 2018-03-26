WATCH: Moment UK Police Attacked by Sword-Wielding Man

A witness captured on video the chilling moment officers took down a sword-wielding man attacking them, leaving one seriously injured.

The attacker was tasered and arrested after charging at the police officers from an alleyway, at least one of whom was forced to defend himself with a riot shield.

Dramatic footage has emerged of a man with a sword attacking two police officers, seriously injuring one of them, in Manchester's Whalley Range earlier this afternoon. 23-year-old man under arrest after suspect was tasered and disarmed. pic.twitter.com/LGtINuV9qk — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) March 25, 2018

A police sergeant was slashed across the face with the sword after officers responded to emergency calls from the public about people being threatened by the sword-carrying man in Manchester, England. Manchester Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson praised the injured officer, remarking: “The officers responded with immense bravery to this report and while the sergeant is making a good recovery, this was an incredibly nasty incident which could have been so much worse.”

Reporting the comments of eye-witnesses to the attack, the Manchester Evening News quoted one who said: “When they took him down there were about four or five police officers on him. He was yelling and screaming. I don’t know what about, I couldn’t ascertain what he was saying.

“I saw saw a sword on the road, from what it looked like. The police rummaged through his back pack and pulled out some clothing and what looked like trainers.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a police officer was slashed with a sword in Whalley Range.

The incident happened about 1.50pm today (Sunday 25 March 2018) on Demesne Road.

The officer is currently in hospital with serious injuries.

A number of roads remain closed. — G M Police (@gmpolice) March 25, 2018

“They sat him in the back of the van and a medic came to him, then an ambulance came. We could hear him screaming and shouting for about an hour. I think he was explaining stuff. There was a lot of stress in his voice.”

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene.