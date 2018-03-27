Bloomberg: Zuckerberg Won’t Give Evidence to UK Parliament Over Abuse of Personal Data

U.S. tech giant Facebook has responded to an urgent request by the British Parliament that CEO Mark Zuckerberg appear before a committee, replying they would instead send a deputy, states Bloomberg.
They report:
Facebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he will not appear before a U.K. parliamentary committee to give evidence in the wake of allegations that information on millions of its users was misused.
Damian Collins, the head of the committee that is also investigating the impact of social media on recent elections, had invited Zuckerberg to answer for a “catastrophic failure of process.”
“Mr Zuckerberg has personally asked one of his deputies to make themselves available to give evidence in person,” Rebecca Stimson, Facebook’s head of U.K. public policy, said in a statement Tuesday. She said Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox would be “well placed” to answer questions.
