Deported Asylum Seeker Illegally Returned to UK and Raped Teenager

A failed asylum seeker who was deported to Afghanistan in 2010 and returned to the UK last year via Italy has been jailed for raping an 18-year-old, treating her as “a disposable sexual commodity”.

Masud Wakili, 27, tried to apply for asylum in Italy – considered a “back door” to the EU for failed asylum seekers – nine months ago. But according to his defence, the Afghan was told by Italian authorities that because he was already on the UK’s system he needed to apply from Britain.

Warwick Crown Court heard that on the night of September 9th, 2017, just a few months after illegally returning to the UK, Wakili approached his victim in Coventry city centre and began to engage her in conversation.

Despite the young woman being visibly intoxicated, he bought her a double vodka and coke before taking her to a block of flats and raping her in the stairwell.

The Times reports that the failed asylum seeker ‘deliberately kissed her’ in view of CCTV cameras near the flats to make it appear that she had consented to sexual activity with him. The footage also showed that “she was so drunk she had to cling on to the walls for support”.

After being found guilty of rape, sentenced to eight years in prison, and being ordered to register as a sex offender for life, Richard Davenport, defending, claimed: “There was no significant degree of planning. This was a chance encounter, and on her evidence it was she who ordered the drink, and she says he had half of it.”

The victim gave evidence via an intermediary, the judge noting that as well as her being intoxicated at the time of the attack, the teen has conditions similar to someone with an autistic spectrum disorder, according to the Coventry Telegraph.

Sentencing, Judge Anthony Potter told the rapist: “It would have been obvious to you that she was vulnerable, not just by virtue of the drink she had taken, but also by her obvious impairment.”

“You took her off to the block of flats where your friend lived,” Judge Potter said.

“Once she entered the lift she fell down through a combination of drunkenness and tiredness. You became irritated and pulled her up, and then pulled her out of the lift.

“You didn’t even take her to your friend’s flat, you took her to an isolated stairwell.

“Almost immediately she must have passed out, because she has no real memory of the encounter with you, perhaps fortunately in the circumstances because, without a thought for her welfare, your raped her.

“Your real attitude towards her as a disposable sexual commodity was demonstrated by you abandoning her after leaving the flats; and later you are captured returning with your friend, giving him his key fob back.”

It is expected that the Afghan will be deported after his sentence is served.

Last year, Breitbart London reported that successful deportations of bogus asylum seekers had fallen to an all-time low, plummetting by around two-thirds since 2010.

