A 50-year-old Christian has become the 19th homicide victim in Sadiq Khan’s London this month.

David Potter was found stabbed to death in his flat above an Asian off-licence in Tooting by police on Monday afternoon, the Evening Standard reports.

Thought to be the eleventh homicide victim in the British capital in a fortnight, Mr. Potter is said to have been a regular churchgoer, and often took in homeless people to stay with him after having spent some time as a rough sleeper himelf in 2003.

“He was a good man. There was never a problem,” commented a worker at the off-licence he lived above.

The homeless population has exploded in recent years, driven in large part by migrants from the European Union and the wider world, who make up nearly a third and over one-tenth of the total, respectively.

EU homeless have become more difficult to remove recently after courts ruled deportations could violate the migrants’ Free Movement rights.

Sh*thole Watch: Knife Crime Epidemic in Sadiq Khan’s London Will ‘Get Worse Before It Gets Better’ https://t.co/HRiRTEKeJV — Jack Montgomery ن (@JackBMontgomery) March 24, 2018

Violent and sexual crimes have skyrocketed in the capital in recent years, with youth homicide up by an astonishing 70 per cent between 2015/16 to 2016/17.

Child sex offences in the capital have also soared by some 30 per cent, while the increase in knife crime has been even higher, at over 31 per cent.

Gun crime, too, has increased substantially — despite draconian gun control legislation — rising by 16.3 per cent from 2015/16 to 2016/17, and by an even more remarkable 42 per cent from 2015/16 to 2016/17.

One of the most recent victims — a Nigerian MP’s son who worked for charity and received a police bravery award as a teen for rescuing a woman from a sex attack — was shot dead at close range near his home in Dalston, which was the site of Black Lives Matter riots in 2017.

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery