An 18-year-old French girl escaped the captivity of her illegal migrant boyfriend using a knotted bed sheet to climb down from a ninth-floor apartment balcony after he had held her prisoner and tortured her.

The victim had been brutally tortured by the 24-year-old illegal migrant for three days before she managed to escape and found refuge with her neighbour on the eight floor of the apartment located in the Nantes suburb of Saint-Herblain, Le Parisien reports.

During the three-day period, the migrant had brutally beaten the teen with a rod and cables, had shaved part of her skull, and had dipped her hand into boiling water in what is being described as an act of torture. The girl’s body is reported to have been covered in bruises and her face badly swollen.

She had lived with the migrant for ten months, and the man was soon arrested after the teen escaped. He told police that he vaguely remembered aspects of the story, claiming he had been drunk at the time. Police say that the migrant was already well-known to them.

The 25-year-old is set to be charged with “kidnapping and willful violence” in court.

In the French capital of Paris, many women have reported harassment and threats of sexual violence from migrants in the northern part of the city.

In Germany and Austria, several young women have even been murdered by migrants including German student Maria Ladenburger who was raped and killed by Afghan asylum seeker Hussein Khavari who lied to authorities about being underage. Khavari was recently found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murder.