UK Taxpayers Give £20 Million to Fund Pro-Jihad, Islamist Palestinian Schools

In just one year, more than £20 million of UK taxpayer cash has been handed to Palestinian schools promoting jihad, anti-Semitism, radical Islam, and the Islamisation of Europe.

Despite being well aware that the Palestinian Authority school curriculum glorifies and encourages violence, UK government ministers have allowed the British taxpayer to continue funding the salaries of 33,000 teachers implementing it.

The admission came from aid minister Alistair Burt in a series of parliamentary questions reported by The Times.

A report by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (Impact-SE) extensively documents the many references to jihad and violence in the curriculum, explaining how the texts “exert pressure over young Palestinians to acts of violence”.

In one maths book, an image of a Palestinian boy attacking Israeli forces is used to illustrate a trigonometry question.

“During the first Palestinian uprising, Palestinian youths used slingshots to confront the soldiers of the Zionist Occupation and defend themselves from their treacherous bullets,” it reads.

Asking: “What is the relationship between the elongation of the slingshot’s rubber and the tensile strength affecting it?”

Another maths textbook, designed for nine-year-olds, asks students to calculate the number of Muslims martyred in Palestinian attacks.

And historical textbooks present a revisionist view of history and encourage Arab imperialism and the invasion of Europe.

One seventh-grade social studies book is completely dedicated to the “Islamic State”. The first part of the text is entitled “The Intercontinental Islamic State” and includes lessons on “The Expansion of the Islamic State in the Continent of Asia… Africa; and… Europe.”

The Impact-SE report explains: “Since the identity imparted by the [Palestinian Authority] curriculum is also imperial pan-Arab and Islamist, animosity toward Western imperialism and Europe in general is widespread across the new curriculum.”

Another textbook, aimed at 10-year-olds, describes martyrdom and jihad as “the most important meanings of life”, advising that “drinking the cup of bitterness with glory is much sweeter than a pleasant long life accompanied by humiliation”.

Joan Ryan, chairman of Labour Friends of Israel, told The Times: “It is absolutely appalling that UK taxpayers’ money is helping to support the teaching of a curriculum which incites violence and terrorism and spreads anti-semitism.

“The government must immediately suspend all aid to the Palestinian Authority until it commits to wholesale and urgent revisions of the curriculum.”

The Department for International Development said: “Our support is helping around 25,000 young Palestinians go to school each year. The UK government strongly condemns all forms of violence and incitement to violence.”