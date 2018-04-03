1,600 Paris Residents Demand Action Against Underage Migrant Street Gangs Terrorising Residents

A large number of residents of the heavily-migrant populated Paris areas of La Chapelle, Goutte-d’Or and Barbès have demanded the government act to stop underage Moroccan migrant gangs, with women being routinely targetted for assault.

The petition, which now stands at over 1,600 signatures, asks the local government to provide measures to deal with the gangs of underage Moroccan migrants, typically aged 14 to 17, many of which are addicted to drugs Le Parisien reports.

One resident, named Mireille, claimed that the migrants had targetted her and her 15-year-old daughter saying, “The first time was a Sunday night, I saw three of these young people on the sidewalk and I felt a threat then we turned around, but right after one of them jumped to my daughter’s throat, maybe to get her collar on her, she broke free, started to cry.”

“The next day we filed a complaint, but now I’m no longer quiet in the street, and she either. It is very unfair not to be able to walk freely in this neighbourhood,” she added.

Paris Police Officer Says Majority Of Sex Attackers On Metro Come From North African Backgrounds https://t.co/2WhfLjBSgz — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 11, 2018

257 shop owners also co-signed a petition that highlighted the growing number of robberies in their shops, as well as thefts from their customers, some occurring directly in front of their places of business.

The city of Paris has attempted to help the young migrants in the past, allocating 700,000 euros to opening a reception centre to get the children off the streets but found most of the migrant children showed no interest in it.

The reports of underage migrant gang crime come less than a year after many women in the area complained of constant harassment from migrant men if they are deemed to be wearing immodest clothing.

Northern Paris has also become a hub for violence in recent months, including a brutal attack earlier this year in a restaurant in Le Chapelle in which Sri Lankan migrants scalped another Sri Lankan and chopped off his arm with a machete.