Crimewave: Teenage Girl Shot Dead as 16-Year-Old Shot, Stabbed in Sadiq Khan’s London

A teenage girl has been shot dead in ostensibly gun-free London while a 16-year-old is in critical condition after a separate gun attack less than two miles away amidst a deadly wave of violent crime in the city.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Chalgrove Road, Tottenham, at 9.35pm on Monday where they found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

“Despite the best efforts of the [London Ambulance Service], she was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.43pm,” said Scotland Yard.

“Her next of kin are aware and a crime scene is in place. No arrests have been made at this stage.”

The victim was the 37th person to be killed on London’s streets in just two months, and died as a result of rival gang cross fire according to eyewitness testimony on social media, reports the Daily Mail.

What did I tell you all months ago about London becoming a shithole under @SadiqKhan? https://t.co/jbUGu1ybe5 — Raheem 🇺🇸 (@RaheemKassam) April 3, 2018

In a separate incident that took place the same evening, police and London Ambulance Service were called to reports of a shooting and stabbing incident in Walhamstow, east London, at 10pm.

A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after receiving critical gunshot injuries, according to police.

“A second victim, a boy believed to be 17, has been taken to an east London hospital with stab injuries. We await an update on his condition.

“A crime scene is in place. No arrests have been made at this early stage and enquiries continue,” a Metropolitan Police representative said.

The past two months of violence and bloodshed in the UK capital under Mayor Sadiq Khan have seen the capital overtake New York City’s murder rate, Breitbart London reported Sunday.

Reported rapes are running three times higher in London than in NYC https://t.co/oc60cWbDAZ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 21, 2017

With almost three times the number of rapes reported than in New York according to figures, London was already more dangerous than the U.S. megacity for most categories of violent and sexual crime last year, but until February fewer murders were taking place on the UK capital’s streets.

While Khan promises he is “tackling” the city’s knife crime plague, he has campaigned against stop and search — a police tactic branded racist by far-left NGOs but which officers insist saves lives, with Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick admitting on Sunday that officers have become too “fearful” to confront suspects due to rules around “harassing” ethnic minorities.