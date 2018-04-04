Hungary: George Soros Interferes in Election Campaign Through NGOs, Media

Hungary’s government spokesman Zoltán Kovács has warned that open-borders financier George Soros is interfering in the country’s upcoming election through pressure groups and media outlets.

Speaking on Kossuth Radio on Sunday, Dr. Kovács referenced a recording obtained by The Jerusalem Post which revealed the head of the Soros-funded Civil Liberties Union for Europe admitting to lobbying Germany against Hungary.

The government spokesman said that the audio recording proves that “forces arranged into an international network” are attempting to pressure Hungary into abandoning its NGO transparency law and anti-mass migration policy.

Kovács described Sunday’s election, in which conservative Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is expected to win his third term in office, as a “decisive battle” in the struggle against Soros’s organisations.

“The people may decide whether Hungary will indeed remain a country of the Hungarian people or that of immigrants.

“And that is why the government continues to… warn the Hungarians of the threats to our culture, our civilisation, and our customs,” he said.

Ministry of Justice representative Károly Kontrát also warned that “if ‘Soros’s candidates’ come to power on 8 April, they will turn Hungary into an immigrant country and that will mean the end of security as we know it,” citing the rise in crime and terrorism in Western Europe caused by mass migration.

Hungarian lawmakers’ fear of the ‘Soros Influence’ seems well-founded after the Hungarian-American speculator transferred $18 billion into his Open Society Foundations (OSF) in October 2017 and pledged to renew his fight against nationalism in January.

OSF-backed institutions that work to undermine the Central European country’s rule of law include the refugee rights group Hungarian Helsinki Committee, which challenged the government’s national consultation on the ‘Soros Plan‘, and the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union, which is a branch of the Civil Liberties Union for Europe.

Breitbart London reported Wednesday that the international news wire of record the Associated Press (AP) published an article attacking Prime Minister Orbán as “far right”.

It cites two “experts” from organisations funded by the left-wing billionaire with one of the article’s author, Warsaw-based journalist Vanessa Gera, having written a number of pro-Soros pieces for AP in the past – interests not disclosed in the article.

