Twitter Transgender Critic ‘Questioned by Police and Banned from Leaving UK’

A mother of four who campaigns against “gender identity” ideology claims she was threatened with arrest and banned from leaving the UK after saying transgender women are “castrated” men.

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull has claimed Susie Green, the CEO of transgender group Mermaids, reported her to the police in July last year, in remarks made on her fundraising page.

The West Yorkshire force did not initially act, but after undergoing training from Ms. Green’s Mermaids organisation in January, they soon moved to question Ms. Keen-Minshull under caution, it is claimed.

Ms. Keen-Minshull says she was questioned because of eight tweets, one calling transgendered individuals who have had their genitals removed as “castrated”. She has also accused Mermaids of “prey[ing]” on gay teenagers and of “mass child abuse”.

She now says her free speech is under attack, and is appealing for help. “This fight is not whether you agree with my views on transgender issues as much it is that you agree that I have a right to air my views, a right to voice an opinion, a right to free speech,” Ms. Keen-Minshull writes.

Being different is not a crime. Nobody deserves to live in fear of abuse because of who they are #TDOV — West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) March 31, 2018

In July 2017, she had tweeted a group donating funds to Mermaids, informing them Ms. Green had taken her child for surgery in Thailand on their 16th birthday, despite British law prohibiting sex-change surgery for under-18s.

“Dear @MagnumIceCream you do know the CEO of Mermaids took her son to Thailand at 16 to be castrated right? Transing kids is abuse,” Ms. Keen-Minshull wrote on Twitter. She insists the offending tweet is not abuse and states facts.

Mermaids, meanwhile, claims Ms. Green has “been the target of a campaign of ongoing persistent harassment causing alarm and distress”, adding: “We support free speech, but this is not it.”

Last year Mermaids – which calls for children to be allowed irreversible sex-change treatment the NHS currently prohibits – was banned from contacting a family after the mother allegedly forced her seven-year-old son to live as a girl.

They have also frequently pushed for critics of transgenderism to be criminalised, whilst taking hundreds of thousands of pounds off the taxpayer and national lottery fund.

Mermaids CEO, Susie Green, has recently been the target of a campaign of ongoing persistent harassment causing alarm and distress. We support free speech, but this is not it. — Mermaids (@Mermaids_Gender) March 14, 2018

Ms. Keen-Mishull, who is currently waiting to find out if the Crown Prosecution Service will bring charges against her, said it was madness the police had got involved.

“I am not part of a grooming gang or paedophile ring, I haven’t hurt anyone or abused anyone. I am a woman with an opinion.”

She also said: “I will not kowtow to an ideology that demands I cannot speak the truth. I will not be compelled to say a man is a woman, or that sterilising children is okay.”

Adding: “As far as the transgender ideology stretches I believe it is one of complete submission. Those that even raise questions are silenced with threats and accusations of bigotry.”

“We all have the capacity to be offended and offensive. We have to decide whether we want to criminalise this offence.”