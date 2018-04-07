A number of people are reported dead after a vehicle was driven into a group of pedestrians in Munster, Germany.

Police say the attack took place in the city’s old town, near the Kiepenkerl statue. They have confirmed the driver of the vehicle shot himself at the scene, and are describing the crash as “deliberate”.

Another suspect, or suspects, may have fled the vehicle after the crash, according to eyewitness accounts.

Reports suggest there have been four fatalities, including the driver, but the death toll is expected to increase, with around 30 people injured and some said to be in a serious condition.

German police in Munster have confirmed there have been deaths after a vehicle collided with a group of pedestrians around the Kiepenkerl statue in the old town — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) April 7, 2018

German police put out a brief statement on social media describing the situation as “confusing” and told members of the public: “Please don’t speculate.”

They have declined to offer a physical description of the driver and asked people to avoid the area around the scene of the crash, which has been cordoned off due to the presence of a “suspicious package” in the vehicle.

Pictures from the scene which have been confirmed as genuine appear to show that the area was highly pedestrianised, with the vehicle having ploughed through the outdoor seating area of a cafe or restaurant.

This story is developing…

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery