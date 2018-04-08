Bloody Nose for Brussels: Polls Suggests Anti-Globalist, Anti-Soros Orban Wins Third Term in Hungary

Polls suggest Hungary’s conservative-populist premier Viktor Orbán has win a third term in today’s national elections.

With 199 seats up for grabs, Europe Elects is sharing estimates which suggest Fidesz, the party founded by Prime Minister Orbán while he was a young anti-Communist dissident, has won 103 seats, along with his coalition partners.

Far-right nationalist party Jobbik is currently polling in second place, with an estimated 42 seats.

The estimates, if accurate, will be extremely disappointing for top bureaucrats in the European Union and activists working for so-called civil society NGOs funded by billionaire open borders campaigner George Soros, who will have been hoping for an upset defeat.

Prime Minister Orbán has been the most determined foe of the compulsory migrant quota regime the EU has attempted to impose at the behest of pro-migration NGOs, and served as the focal point for an increasingly influential eurosceptic, anti-mass migration bloc within the EU centred on the Visegrád Four countries.

Orbán is best known in the United States for his robust response to the migrant crisis, rapidly erecting and systematically strengthening a southern border wall which cut illegal immigration by over 99 per cent, while Western European countries like Germany and Sweden invited all comers with disastrous results.

