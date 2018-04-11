Children Treated for Stab Wounds in England Rises 60 Per Cent

The number of under-16s treated for stab wounds in England has seen a steep rise and the average age of stab victims continues to fall, as London sees yet another stabbing.

The latest figures from Britain’s National Health Service show the number of people aged 16 and under in England having received treatment for stab wounds had risen 63 per cent in five years. In 2017, there were 285 children known to have been stabbed in England, compared to 175 in 2012, reports the Daily Telegraph.

The largest age-group rise in stabbings was 15-year-old children, who experienced an 85 per cent rise over the five-year period.

The United Kingdom’s capital, London, has seen a particularly pronounced rise in violent crime including stabbings and shootings, driving the problem of violent crime in urban areas into the headlines and political discussion. The news of rising knife attacks on young people comes as news emerges Wednesday morning of another stabbing in the capital, with a man hospitalised after a rush-hour commute attack at Stratford station in east London.

The unnamed male victim was stabbed on a packed commuter train outside the Westfield shopping centre around 0900. In a night of violence last week, six were stabbed on Thursday evening alone, with the youngest victim just 13 years old.

Breitbart London has reported at length on the crime wave sweeping London in particular, with shocking crime figures in December showing significant surges in knife crime, gun crime, theft, burglary, rape, and homicide.

Among the 40 key indicators of crime across London, only five showed a fall over 2017, with many including homicide and youth homicide, serious youth violence, rape, robbery, and knife crime showing significant double-digit rises up to 70 per cent.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has insisted — despite his responsibility for London’s police — ending the crime wave is beyond his powers, blaming the Conservative Party instead. Since, London murders have continued to surge, leading the city to overtake New York City for violence for the first time in over 200 years.