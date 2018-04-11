Man Stabbed on Morning Rush Hour Train as London Knife Crime Epidemic Continues

A man was stabbed on a busy rush hour train on Wednesday morning at Stratford International Station in Sadiq Khan’s London.

The man was stabbed just after 9 am whilst aboard a Docklands Light Railway (DLR) train at the international station, just a short walk from one of the country’s busiest shopping centres, Westfield.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and no suspects have been arrested.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 9am this morning, officers were called to Stratford International station after reports of a serious assault on board a DLR train.

“Officers are on scene now alongside paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

“A man is being treated for injuries consistent with being stabbed, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“A cordon is in place whilst this serious assault is investigated. Likewise, there will be delays to DLR services whilst enquires are made. There have been no arrests at this time.”

The latest stabbing follows a spate of knife and gun attacks in Mayor Sadiq Khan’s London, and comes the same day that Khan joined a “weapons sweep” with police in a gesture to show him acting on dangerous crime.

There have been 56 homicide investigations launched in London since January 2018. A total of ten people were stabbed or shot in London last week, with six non-fatal stabbings occurring in 90 minutes on Thursday night alone.

Calls have been made for Mayor Khan’s resignation after the city overtook New York City for the number of murders for the first time in over 200 years and the Mayor was criticised for failing to meet relatives bereaved by the recent murder epidemic.

The Mayor continuing to blame Conservative government cuts for the crisis and alleges there is a rise in crime across the whole of the UK and that he can not solve the problem himself “as mayor”.

Holding a summit on how to stop serious crime in the nation’s capital with Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick on Tuesday, Khan claimed that police have not “lost control of crime”.

